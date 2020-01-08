Alan Why appointed Bunting’s UK Sales Manager

Bunting has promoted Alan Why to the position of UK Sales Manager, overseeing all external sales activity.

Why has successfully develop magnet-related business for Bunting for over seven years, and the responsibilities of his new role cover a wider product range including magnets, magnetic separators, and metal detectors.

As the UK Sales Manager, Why’s responsibilities cover an expanded industrial and geographical area, and as well as continuing to support customers with magnet-related requirements, he will also be working on projects in the recycling, quarrying, and process industries.

Why said: “This is a very exciting opportunity. The Bunting brand has never been stronger in the UK and I am looking forward to coordinating the strategy and implementing the plans to further expand our customer base.”

Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director, said: “Alan is a well-respected and experienced member of our sales team and has the vision to take us forward.”

“We believe that having a strong external sales team is important. Alan has the necessary experience and skills to further develop that sales team.”