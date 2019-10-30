ALBIS announces proposal to transfer its UK production to Germany

ALBIS UK has announced a proposal to cease its manufacturing activities at its Cheshire facility, but to continue building and developing its sales and distribution activities in the UK from the site.

The transfer is proposed to take place during the first quarter of 2020.

The main products affected by the transfer are ALBIS brands ALTECH and ALCOM, and the production of these products will be transferred to the Groups three manufacturing site in Hamburg, Zülpich, and Obernburg, with the intention being to serve UK customers from these sites.

Ian Mills, member of the ALBIS Management board and head of the Compounding business, said: “In times of increasing competitive pressure this move is aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring that ALBIS continues to offer its customers products competitively throughout Europe.”

“We recognise the trust our customers place in us and are proud of the long relationships we have developed with many of them and will work hard to make the transfer as seamless as possible.”

“We remain 100 per cent committed to the UK market and our local UK Sales Team will continue to give the high level of service and expertise demanded in the UK.”

Josephine Bagnall, Managing Director for ALBIS UK, said: “ALBIS will take appropriate measures to ensure products and service commitments and transferred efficiently and effectively.”

“Our Distribution partners and customers can be assured that ALBIS stays fully committed to the UK market. We also recognise the huge role our employees have contributed to our business and we will work closely with them throughout this process to minimise the impact on those affected as far as possible.”