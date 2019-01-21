Albis appointed as exclusive Eastman copolyester distributor in France and Poland

Albis has announced it has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Eastman’s full copolyester portfolio throughout France and Poland.

This announcement continues the close cooperation between the two companies that has existed in Germany, the UK and Scandinavia for over 20 years.

Ian Mills, CSO at Albis, said: “Eastman’s exciting product range is fully compatible and complimentary to the Albis portfolio and fits perfectly with our philosophy to provide customers with technical solution which create added value for them.”

“This includes the Glass Polymer range of cosmetic materials, which offer innovative design and application possibilities for luxury packaging, or the Eastman Tritan copolyester range which raises the bar in many medical device applications.

Reiner de Graaf, Regional Business Director for Specialty Plastics EMEA for Eastman, said: “Albis is a well-established strategic partner and ideally positioned to extend our brand coverage in all our key market segments in France and Poland. In working closely with Albis as a distribution partner in this expanded territory we are underlining our pan-European distribution strategy, allowing us to serve beyond our current reach.”