ALBIS awarded silver by EcoVadis

ALBIS PLASTIC has been awarded a silver medal by the rating agency EcoVadis in accordance with European Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) standards.

The Hamburg-based company improved particularly in the environmental and social categories, compared to the previous year.

This makes the company one of the top 30 per cent of companies rated by EcoVadis.

"After the bronze medal last year, this success shows that we don't want to rest on our laurels but want to continuously improve," said Philip O. Krahn, CEO of ALBIS.

"Our customers and business partners demand transparency from us - we are happy to comply with this with the independent certification by EcoVadis. At the same time, the audited areas such as environment, labour and human rights and sustainable procurement have always been key success factors in our company, because we are convinced that this is the only way to successfully achieve our goal of long-term and sustainable global growth."

The rating system of the evaluation specialist EcoVadis includes comprehensive criteria from the areas of environment, social affairs (labour and human rights), ethics and sustainable procurement.

It is based on international CSR standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.