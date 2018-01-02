Albis Managing Director post taken by Commercial Director Josephine Bagnall

Albis has appointed Josephine Bagnall as its Managing Director of Albis UK, starting in the new year of 2018.

Bagnall takes over from Ian Mills, now Albis Plastics Group Chief Sales Officer, on 1st January 2018. She has been Commercial Director of Albis UK since January 2017 and will continue to perform this role alongside her new responsibilities.

Mills said: “Josephine takes the helm at a time when Albis UK is responding to the challenges presented by Brexit and building on the recent investments in our UK business in terms of capacity and our local team. I am delighted that we have in Josephine someone with excellent leadership skills and a strong sales focus, and I am sure that she will continue to develop the Albis UK business to ensure we continue to provide our customers with a comprehensive service offering backed by a market leading product portfolio”.