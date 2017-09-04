Albis opens US compounding plant

Albis Plastics Corporation, a subsidiary of Albis Plastics of Germany, has moved its production of ALCOM and ALTECH prime technical compounds to a site in Duncan, South Carolina, USA.

The new production facility, which opened on August 31st, 2017 following an earlier start of production in July 2017, has a nameplate capacity of 13,600 tonnes per year.

Stefan Fuhlendorf, Regional Sales Director Americas for Albis, said: “With this new manufacturing plant we are delivering on our promise to support our customers and business partners on a global basis, while supplying them with products out of local production.”

Albis had products for the North American market produced by a local tolling partner or imported from Europe. The new plant will give the company an even higher degree of flexibility with regards to product availability and lead times. At the same time, it significantly increases the company’s presence in North America.

Fuhlendorf added: “Duncan is an ideal location due to South Carolina being an important hub of the automotive industry. It provides us with a very good access to global OEM’s and their suppliers in the US as well as in Mexico.”

Stefan Fuhlendorf, speaking for Albis.

The production plant offers manufacturing capabilities according to global product specifications. Moreover, Albis has comparable manufacturing equipment as well as a certification of the quality management system according to IATF 16949in place at all manufacturing sites worldwide – in Duncan this is planned for the 1st quarter of 2018.

Albis currently employs 100 employees in the Americas region. Albis’ presence in the region includes a subsidiary in Monterrey, Mexico.