ALBIS plastic extends portfolio for healthcare applications

ALBIS plastic is expanding its product portfolio to include customised compounds for healthcare applications such as medical products, pharmaceutical packaging and diagnostic applications.

The products will be grouped under the ALCOM MED brand and are based on different polymers, including both colourings and fillers, such as mineral, fibreglass and barium sulphate.

The company says it is reacting to market developments, including the current changes to regulatory requirements.

As well as the technical properties, the focus is also on service elements, such as consistent formula, dedicated change management and regulatory support, for example, with regards to the biological evaluation of materials.

ALBIS is also investing in its Hamburg production site, creating an entirely self-contained production line for the manufacture of ALCOM MED compounds, with plans to enhance its quality management system by implementing standards and measures in line with applicable quality management systems for medical products.

“We are seeing a continuously growing demand from the processing industry for compounds that both comply with the regulatory requirements and offer customer specific material solutions," said Mike Freudenstein, Director of Marketing Healthcare at ALBIS.

"Especially the adoption of applicable medical quality standards and processes across the entire value chain provides a practical foundation for us as a compounder and ensures we meet our customers' high standards in the best way and ensure safety and quality in healthcare applications. Our investment will enable us to be flexible even with small quantities whilst also being able to deliver worldwide."