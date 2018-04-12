Aldermore invests in sustainable materials firm

EnviroBuild, a company that specialises in sustainable building materials and environmentally-friendly construction solutions, has agreed a £500,000 funding facility with Aldermore, the specialist bank.

The half a million pound receivables financing agreement reached with Aldermore will allow EnviroBuild to grow in line with significantly increasing demand from trade customers and consumers.

EnviroBuild says it will enable the organisation to hold the required stock levels to meet quick turnaround times, allowing the company directors to focus on securing new commercial contracts and expand further into the commercial sector.

The London based company, uses recycled plastics to produce some of its products and was founded with the aim of supplying eco-friendly building materials that supports sustainable initiatives, eco-systems and local communities.

At least 80 per cent of materials sold by EnviroBuild, including packaging, come from recycled sources which can be repurposed again at the end of their lifecycle.

“On an ongoing basis Aldermore supports the invoice financing and ongoing maintenance of our accounts. Aldermore allows us the peace of mind to focus on our growth whilst also giving us the opportunity to commit to large projects with our commercial clients,” said James Brueton, the Co-founder of EnviroBuild.

“Securing these clients is at the core of our future ambition. We want to expand into new territories, but also become a household name here in the UK, making the green choice more accessible to the end consumers. Aldermore has given us the flexibility to focus on that vision and prepare for our rapid growth.”