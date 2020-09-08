Aldi announces cardboard packaging across entire steak range

Aldi is introducing cardboard packaging across its entire steak range in all 890 UK stores.

The new packaging is being introduced on all 15 of the supermarket’s steak products from the start of October and will save approximately 1,100 tonnes of plastic a year.

The move follows a successful trial in stores across parts of Wales, as well as the North West and South East of England.

The cardboard packaging is recyclable, once the protective film has been removed, and is sourced from sustainably-managed forests.

Luke Peech, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Reducing our plastic footprint is a fundamental area of focus for us as a business, and we’re constantly reviewing the products we offer to see where this is possible.

“It can be challenging to balance tackling food waste with the need to reduce the amount of plastic we use, particularly with fresh meat. A successful trial has shown us that this new packaging enables us to do both.”