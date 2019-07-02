Aldi announces trial removing plastic packaging from packets of toilet rolls

Aldi has announced it will trial removing plastic packaging from packets of toilet roll in a move that could save more than 900 tonnes of plastic a year.

The supermarket is to sell four-packs of Luxury Toilet Paper wrapped in paper, rather than non-recyclable plastic, in 174 stores across parts of the North East and the Midlands from next month.

If successful, the paper packaging will be rolled out across the country and on all packets of toilet paper, saving an estimated 935 tonnes of plastic each year.

The move could then be extended to cover kitchen towels.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Wherever we can find plastic packaging that can be removed or replaced with recyclable alternatives, we are determined to do just that.”

“From taking shrink-wrap off vegetables to introducing paper and compostable bags, we are committed to ensuring that our packaging doesn’t end up as waste.”

Removing plastic from household goods is part of the supermarket’s work to ensure all its own-label packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022.