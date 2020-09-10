Aldi refill spray bottles will save an estimated 550 tonnes of single-use plastic a year

Aldi is the first supermarket to launch own-brand concentrated cleaning liquids that will refill spray bottles up to four times, in a move that will save an estimated 550 tonnes of single-use plastic a year.

From 24th September six new Power Force concentrated products, including window, shower, kitchen and bathroom concentrates, will hit the shelves.

Each one allows customers to easily mix their concentrate with tap water to create four bottles of cleaning spray without compromising on quality, reducing the need to buy single-use spray bottles each time.

Aldi will also be launching a reusable Power Force bottle as a Specialbuy on 24th September, costing 99p. Both the bottle and concentrate refill bottles are fully recyclable, and the concentrated refill solution has been awarded Leaping Bunny Certification.

Luke Peech, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “At Aldi we’re always looking at new ways to reduce waste and especially to remove and replace any unnecessary, single-use plastic. Our new concentrated refills will do just that. And, even if only half of our customers opt for them, it will take more than 250 lorries off our roads every year.”