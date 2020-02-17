Aldi to encourage bag reuse with price increase

Aldi has increased the price of its flexi-loop bags for life in an attempt to encourage their reuse among customers.

The flexi-loop bag prices have been increased from 9p to 15p, whereas home-compostable bags will continue to be 6p.

Money raised from the price increase will be reinvested in future packaging reduction initiatives.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are determined to drastically cut single-use plastic, and evolving our approach to the sale and distribution of bags is an important step forward.”

“We’ve charged for carrier bags since opening our first UK store in 1990, so our shoppers are already in the habit of reusing them, but these steps will hopefully help people switch to entirely reusable alternatives.”