Aldi to scrap 5p plastic bags

According to the Mirror Aldi has stopped selling 5p plastic bags at all of its UK stores.

In a move that will remove 80 million bags a year from circulation, the supermarket sold its last single-use bag this week.

The Mirror says Aldi has said customers will now find more sustainable alternatives at its checkouts, such as its 9p flexi-loop bag, which is made from back-of-store waste, and a larger reusable polypropylene woven bag.

The grocer is also trialling a cotton alternative in various stores.

Fritz Walleczek, at Aldi UK, told the Mirror: "The environmental impact of single use plastic bags is no secret, and removing them from our stores is an important step on our mission to eradicate plastic wherever possible. Our customers trust us not only to offer them high quality products at unbeatable prices, but to help them lead more environmentally friendly lives."

Since March 2018, Aldi has replaced over 2,500 tonnes of plastic across its range with recyclable alternatives and aims to achieve 100 per cent recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging across its own brand products by 2022.