Aldi to trial plastic-free multipacks of baked beans

Aldi has announced it is to trial removing plastic-shrink wrap from multipacks of baked beans in a bid to further reduce plastic waste.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is to remove the wrap from its four-pack of Corale Premium baked beans while still offering a multi-buy discount at the checkout.

The plastic-free multi-buy offer is being trialled in 86 stores across the Midlands and if successful and rolled out across all stores, this will remove 156 tonnes of plastic per year.

Richard Gorman, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi, said: “We are committed to reducing plastic and unnecessary packaging wherever possible, while still offering the highest-quality products at the lowest prices.

“This trial offers customers the best of both worlds, allowing them to benefit from multipack prices without the plastic waste.”

In July, Aldi announced new commitments to halve the volume of plastic packaging it uses by 2025.

The commitment will see the supermarket remove 74,000 tonnes of plastic from use over the next five years.