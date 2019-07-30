Alexander Baumgartner elected to lead Flexible Packaging Europe

Alexander Baumgartner, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, was unanimously elected to serve as chairman of the Flexible Packaging Europe (FPE) organisation, during FPE’s recent summer conference in Amsterdam.

In his acceptance speech Baumgartner reaffirmed FPE’s objective to be a single authoritative voice for the industry which is dedicated to food safety, the avoidance of food waste and sustainability as a priority.

× Expand Alexander Baumgartner

Baumgartner takes over from Gérard Blatrix of Amcor who served two terms. He also had a strong influence in supporting the development of the flexible packaging industry across Europe

Baumgartner said: “I am very honoured to have been elected to lead FPE forward in its next phase of development, especially in these defining times for the packaging sector.”

“It is vitally important that we come together to innovate and work on all the important topics, such as recyclability, resource efficiency, sustainability, food waste and food safety.”