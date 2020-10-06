Alfa Laval appoints Moody Direct as latest authorised distribution partner

Alfa Laval has announced the appointment of Moody Direct Ltd as their latest Plate Heat Exchanger Distribution Partner in the United Kingdom.

This appointment will enable Moody Direct Ltd to support Alfa Laval’s light industry customers with a range of both Brazed & Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers.

Marcus Halliday, Energy Division Channel Manager at Alfa Laval Ltd, said: “This appointment is part of our planned distribution expansion in the United Kingdom”. Moody Direct Ltd are well known within the Heat Exchanger Market and have established a strong reputation for technical excellence and customer support”. Marcus Halliday went on to say that “We are very excited by this latest appointment and are keen to support Moody Direct Ltd with targeted growth in application areas including Hydraulics, Automotive, Power Generation and many others.

Ken Wild, Director at Moody Direct Ltd, added: “Since our 2016 appointment as an Alfa Laval Authorised Integrator, we have excelled in supporting the UK market with hygienic process solutions. The continued growth within our heat exchanger division has given us the technical knowledge and industry experience to expand our heat exchanger services into the industrial and energy market sectors.”