Alicona Optical CMM adds new Vertical Probing for use in mould manufacturing

Alicona has released its new CMM to offer high geometric accuracy of several optical 3D measurements in relation to each other, enabling the measurement of the smallest surface details including precise determination of the position in a very short time.

Users measure both surface roughness and GD&T features with tolerances in the single-digit µm range with one sensor. The spectrum of measurable surfaces includes all common industrial materials and composites such as plastic and silicon.

Air-bearing axles with linear drive enable wear-free use and high-precision, fast measurement, making CMM suitable for permanent use in production.

The motorised "Real3D Rotation Unit" turns the 3-axis system into a 5-axis system and enables users to measure components from several, arbitrary perspectives. This allows contactless measurement of surface features such as flank angle, chamfer angle, thread pitch or undercuts.

The automation of measurement series is implemented by the "AutomationManager" automation interface. Thus CMM offers the fully automatic measurement and evaluation of surface roughness parameters and GD&T features.

This new extension to the CMM allows the measurement of vertical walls and micro holes without movement of the sample being measured, making it suitable for use in micro mould and mould making. Holes can be measured with a depth ratio 1:10 and diameters from 0.1mm to 2mm as well as vertical walls with a slope angle of 90°or more. This allows the measurement of surface finish and small radii both in holes and in the corners of moulds along with local geometry and GD&T.