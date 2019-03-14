All change at TransXL

TransXL has announced the retirement of Jon Napper. The business has now been sold to Jon Smith and Tim Wrighton.

Jon Napper took over TransXL International in 1991 and has spent the last 28 years gradually transforming the business into the TransXL that exists today.

The company says both Jon Smith and Tim intend to drive the business forward, holding to the values and principles that have always been part of the day to day running of TransXL, but also restlessly seeking to adopt new technologies and developments.

Jon Napper will continue to work as a business advisor in the company from time to time.

× Expand TransXL International Ltd

“We are indebted to Jon for his tireless enthusiasm, business acumen and moral leadership over the last 28 years. We have a small and dedicated team, all hand picked over the years by Jon Napper and his wife Sue, who is also retiring.”

“It’s a truly international business, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the customers past and present who have played a part in building the company. TransXL has never stood still, and we intend to change as our business and its challenges change.”