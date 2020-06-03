All PackFlow materials reports to be updated in light of COVID-19

WRAP and INCPEN are teaming up with the consulting arm of packaging compliance specialist, Valpak, to update PackFlow materials reports.

All five PackFlow materials reports covering glass, metal, paper, plastic and wood will be updated as part of the process.

The PackFlow reports are designed to quantify how much packaging is placed on the UK market (POM) and subsequently recycled.

In addition, the review will also seek to establish the impact and potential ramifications of COVID-19 on the packaging supply chain: from the ‘obligated producers’ including manufacturers, packer/fillers, retailers and brands, to households, and on the collection and recycling of that packaging.

With involvement and support from Defra as well as consultation with the devolved administrations and their associated bodies, the Advisory Committee on Packaging (ACP), materials sector bodies, the Compliance Scheme Forum and obligated producers, the full spectrum of stakeholders.

The intention is to complete the project by the end of August 2020, enabling its findings to be fed into the ongoing work by the UK governments and the ACP on PRN system issues which includes the need to set business recycling targets for the five materials in 2021 and 2022.

Peter Maddox, WRAP Director, said: “The availability of accurate and up-to-date information is vital to inform the target setting process. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who takes the time to contribute to the review. Widespread participation across all stakeholders is the only way to develop a true picture of these markets, and the potential impact of the way that businesses operate and citizens live their lives.”

Paul Vanston, CEO at INCPEN, added: “The impacts of COVID-19 on our communities are tragic and far-reaching. While a sense of perspective is needed in terms of focusing on such things as the PRN system, we do nonetheless need to understand the impacts of COVID-19 on the operations of obligated producers and the knock-on consequences for 2021 and 2022. I’m reassured that this PackFlow review will help smooth the way in very challenging times.”