Allan Vlah joins Powerhouse Board as Non-Executive Director

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE) ("Powerhouse" or the "Company"), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, has announced the appointment of Allan Vlah as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Bringing over twenty years’ experience to the role, Vlah is a director in Aviva Investors’ infrastructure group where he started and continues to lead Aviva Investors’ Energy from Waste equity strategy.

Prior to joining Aviva Investors in 2012, he was a vice president at the Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund with a focus on transportation and renewable energy. He was previously a research analyst and portfolio manager covering energy and infrastructure trusts for TD Waterhouse Investment Advice.

Vlah holds an MBA from the Saïd School of Business at Oxford University and is also a CFA charterholder.

Allan Vlah said: "It’s not every day in the infrastructure space you come across a company that has the potential to meaningfully change the world. The DMG technology sits at the nexus of converting a harmful waste product into an essential feedstock with industrial, transportation and power generation applications. I am more than excited for the opportunity to support Powerhouse realising this grand ambition.”

Cameron Davies, Chairman of Powerhouse, added: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express how pleased we are to have Allan join as a non-executive director. His wide experience and specialist knowledge of the energy sector and infrastructure financing will be of immense benefit to the Company in terms of developing a strong and solid presence for our DMG waste to energy conversion technology across the UK and its roll out in selected international markets.”