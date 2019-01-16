Largest global plastic initiative launched today

Today (16 January 2019), an alliance of global companies from the plastics and consumer goods value chain launched a new organisation, Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW).

This is the largest plastic waste initiative to date and will include companies that make, use, sell, process, collect, and recycle plastics.

The initiative is currently made up of nearly 30 member companies, including BASF, Clariant, Covestro, Dow, DSM, ExxonMobil, Henkel, LyondellBasell, NOVA Chemicals, PolyOne, Procter & Gamble, Reliance Industries, SABIC, Total and Veolia.

A live webcast from London (January 16th 14:00 GMT) expanded on the launch of the initiative, highlighting collaboration and innovation as key points as well as emphasising the importance of the four pillars –innovation, infrastructure, education and clean ups- as vital factors for the success of the initiative.

During the webcast Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell said he believes the key to eliminating plastic waste is to unlock its value and bring plastic back to its useful form.

The cross-value chain has committed over $1.0 billion (approximately £778 million) with the goal of investing $1.5 billion (approximately £1.2 million) over the next five years to help end plastic waste in the environment, particularly the oceans.

In addition, the Alliance has been working with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development as a founding strategic partner.

Peter Bakker, President and CEO of World Business Council for Sustainable Development, said: “While our effort will be global, the Alliance can have the greatest impact on the problem by focusing on the parts of the world where the challenge is greatest; and by sharing solutions and best practices so that these efforts can be amplified and scaled-up around the world.”

The Alliance also announced an initial set of projects and collaborations that reflect a range of solutions to help end plastic waste, including partnering with cities, investing in the Incubator Network of Circulate Capital and collaborating with intergovernmental organisations such as the United Nations to organise joint training for public officials.

Alliance To End Plastic Waste Print -

David Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble, and President of AEPW, said: “This new alliance is the most comprehensive effort to date to end plastic waste in the environment."

Antoine Frérot, a Vice Chairman of the AEPW, added: “Success will require collaboration and coordinated efforts across many sectors – some that create near-term progress and others that require major investments with longer timelines."

“At Covestro we are convinced plastics are far too valuable to end up in the environment. All waste should be regarded as a resource,” explained CEO Dr. Markus Steilemann.

“We believe this alliance is a significant step to drive innovation, develop strategic partnerships and mature waste-to-value concepts into economically viable sustainable solutions.”