allpack Packaging promotes Harry Ball to Sales Account Manager

Midlands firm allpack Packaging has appointed 19-year-old Harry Ball as its new Sales Account Manager.

The company, based in Walsall, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and its portfolio includes clients such as Dunelm, Travis Perkins, Wickes, Mazda, and Volvo.

Ball’s new job will see him responsible for working with a group of customers nationwide that generate more than £2.8 million of sales for the packaging specialists.

He joined allpack in 2017 as a procurement assistant before moving into sales.

Marcus Clarke, allpack Sales Director, said: “We are always looking to develop home-grown talent and promote our people from within wherever possible.”

“It comes ahead of one of the busiest times of the year for us, with our e-commerce packaging specialism set for more growth as the internet shopping boom continues to gather pace.”