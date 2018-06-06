ALPLA committed to environmental protection supporting non-profit organisations

ALPLA has announced it will financially support ‘Waste Free Oceans’ and ‘The Ocean Clean-up’, as well as global employee campaigns.

‘The Ocean Clean-up’ aims to collect rubbish from oceans using special clean-up systems and ‘Waste Free Oceans’ collects plastic waste from oceans and coasts to recycle into ‘ocean plastic’.

The initiative cooperates with companies which use this plastic to make new products.

The Austrian plastic-packaging specialist is also organising clean-up campaigns throughout the world to mark World Environment Day (5th June 2018).

Many of ALPLA’s 176 sites across the world addressed the company’s call, getting involved in clean-up campaigns.

Employees cleaned up rubbish around the company’s grounds and surrounding areas, disposing it appropriately.

Günther Lehner, ALPLA CEO, said: ‘Sustainability is a key part of our company’s philosophy. We encourage and welcome the commitment of our employees worldwide towards a clean environment.”