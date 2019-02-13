ALPLA completes takeover of Zamil ALPLA

Packaging solutions specialist ALPLA has completed a 100 per cent takeover of Zamil ALPLA.

ALPLA and Zamil founded a joint venture in 2008, of which ALPLA previously held a 49 per cent share.

× Expand ALPLA Zamil

The buyer will continue to run the company as before, and with all employees, under the name ALPLA.

Around 390 employees produce preforms and packaging made from HDPE and PET at locations in Dammam and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and Dubai in the UAE.

The acquisition was signed on 27th December 2018, and will be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

The contracted partners have agreed not to disclose any of the details of the agreement.