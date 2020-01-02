ALPLA joins cross-industry consortium for chemical recycling

ALPLA Group has joined a new consortium for chemical recycling of PET.

The consortium intends to speed up the commercialisation of enhanced recycling technology, BP Infinia, which turns opaque and difficult-to-recycle PET waste into recycled feedstocks.

× Expand frigesch ALPLA: PET bottles

The consortium intends to combine the capabilities and experience of its members to develop a new circular approach to dealing with PET plastic waste.

Georg Lässer, Head of Recycling at ALPLA, said: “ALPLA is delighted to join this cross-functional project with partners from the entire value chain. It completes our intense activities besides mechanical recycling and focuses on post-industrial PET waste, difficult-to-recycle PET packaging, and PET thermoform trays.”

“With BP in the lead, we have a very strong and highly-experienced partner that contributes with knowledge about virgin polyester production.”

Rita Griffin, BP COO for Petrochemicals, said: “BP is experienced in developing and scaling up technology and we’ll do this again with our innovative BP Infinia process.”

“But we know we cannot create circularity on our own. That’s why we are thrilled to be working together with industry leaders to develop and prove a practical business model that can hopefully contribute to making all types of polyester waste infinitely recyclable.”