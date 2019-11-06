ALPLA moves into HDPE recycling

ALPLA is further expanding its recycling activities by moving into polyolefin recycling with its acquisition of two companies based in Spain.

With two of its own PET recycling plants in Austria and Poland, and joint ventures in Mexico and Germany, ALPLA has long been an established partner in the field of PET recycling.

× Expand ALPLA HDPE-Recycling Suminco

These operations currently have an annual capacity of 70,00 tonnes, and ALPLA is looking to advance this by buying two HDPE recycling plants.

ALPLA signed the purchase agreements for the acquisition of Suminco, near Barcelona, and Replacal, north of Madrid, in October, and the annual capacity of the plants will be expanded to 35,000 tonnes.

Georg Lässer, Head of Recycling at ALPLA, said: “The investment in the two recycling plants in Spain brings us one step closers to our overall goal of being the leading manufacturer of sustainable plastic packaging.”

“We are safeguarding our production plants’ material supply and are doing our bit to achieve a functioning circular economy.”