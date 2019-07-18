ALPLA wants to reduce its carbon footprint by ten per cent by 2022

ALPLA has released its third sustainability report, providing detailed insights into the company’s development strategy.

The report describes the progress of sustainable development from 2016 to 2018, which has then been used as a basis for formulating ambitious objectives for 2019 to 2022.

× Expand ALPLA: Sustainability Steering Council

ALPLA saw energy consumption in relation to production volumes reduced by 6.6 per cent over three years, and consumption of fresh water in relation to material usage by 40 per cent.

Christoph Hoffmann, Director for Corporate Strategy, Sustainability & Circular Economy, said: “Demand has risen sharply un the reporting period. ALPLA has more than 25 years of experience in recycling, both in the manufacture of recyclates and in their processing.”

“That’s why we’re able to offer our customers functioning solutions on both sides.”