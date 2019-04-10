Amco announces new group structure to widen existing global logistics market proposition

Amco has announced that it has completed a move to a new group structure that positions Amco Group as a Third Party Logistics (3PL) provider with the ability to deliver services of a 4PL with extra added value services.

Amco has taken the 3PL model a step further with the successful launch and integration of Amco Tooling and Amco Packaging divisions.

Amco Tooling has already successfully delivered plastic injection tooling contracts with various first tier suppliers and OEM’s, and Amco Services has been servicing the global logistics needs of international organisations, first and second tier manufacturers and OEMs across Automotive, Aerospace and Defence for over 35 years.

Part of its services to these customers has included tool movements from worldwide manufacturers to the end users manufacturing facilities.

Paul Andrews, CEO of Amco, said: “UK, European, International Logistics and Warehousing are the Amco core business, and our flexibility, ambition and focus on customer needs has led the business to break the mould in what is perceived as a traditional Logistics and Warehousing Service Provider sector and offer a wider supply chain portfolio with real value-added services.”

“It is our drive, listening skills, and experience that enables our people to think like customers and provide them with the very best logistics services and added values services they need.”