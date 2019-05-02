Amco Group awarded end to end tooling contract for supply to Morgan Motor Company

Midlands-based Amco Group has been working hard throughout 2018 to strengthen its end to end plastic injection tooling proposition due to customer demand, resulting in a recent contract to provide plastic injection mould tooling, tooling movement logistics, and finished parts supply to the Morgan Motor Company.

The company has been servicing the global logistics needs of international organisations, first and second tier manufacturers and OEMs across the automotive, aerospace and defence sectors for over 35 years.

Part of its services to these companies has included tool movements, handling and shipping, customs clearing and all the complex processes from worldwide locations to the end users manufacturing facilities.

In 2018 Amco was appointed by the Morgan Motor Company to ship and distribute finished vehicles to its worldwide dealerships and to handle and manage the shipping of engines from Morgan’s plant in the UK from BMW Munich.

Amco then successfully won an RFQ for a tooling requirement and was subsequently tasked with producing a tool for a plastic injection mould for manufacturing a three piece plastic steering column shroud.

Paul Andrews, Amco Group CEO, said: “This project is a clear demonstration of how the Amco Group adds value. We already work with the Morgan team, shopping cars to dealers world-wide and engines to their factory This opportunity allowed us to build further on an already strong and growing relationship.”

“We had the tool built by one of our partners in Shenzhen and we were then commissioned by Morgan to produce the parts as our pricing was very competitive. We managing our Design For Manufacturing process to optimise each stage of the manufacturing functions.”

“We completed the mould flow analysis, and in this case we identified in the initial trial parts testing that the original material specified was not suitable. From the UK we shipped into Amco’s facility in China high quality, European specification plastic resin granules, which together with some engineering changes required by Morgan, led to successful parts production.”

“The tooling and the parts were required for Morgan for the all new Plus Six for the Geneva Motor show and were therefore time and quality critical. Our transport and logistics skills came into play one more time as the parts were ready in China on the Thursday and we delivered them to Morgan on the following Monday morning, hand carried by our Project Engineer.”

Steve Morris, CEO of the Morgan Motor Company, said: “Amco have proved themselves to be a business that will reach out, consult and problem solve.”

“We started working together on engine movements and latterly time sensitive logistics and shipping of new vehicles to dealerships around the world, and now they are building quality plastics injection mould tools and making, shipping and delivering parts for the longest running production car in the world, and its latest showcase model, the Morgan Six Plus.”