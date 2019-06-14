Amcor completes acquisition of Bemis

× Expand Amcor

Amcor has successfully completed its acquisition of Bemis Company Inc., with effect from 11 June 2019.

Amcor Chief Executive Officer, Ron Delia, described the acquisition as “a significant milestone as two strong companies with histories each dating back over 150 years look forward to one great future.”

He added: “The acquisition of Bemis brings additional scale, capabilities and footprint that will strengthen Amcor’s industry leading value proposition and generate significant value for shareholders.”

Amcor makes responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other consumer products. During the 2018 financial year, the company generated combined revenues of more than USD 13.4 billion (approx.. GBP £10.6bn) from operations at approximately 245 locations in more than 40 countries.

“As the global leader in consumer packaging, Amcor is uniquely positioned to capitalise on shifting consumer preferences, an evolving customer and retail landscape, and the increasing need to develop packaging that best protects the product as well as the environment,” continued Delia.

“We are delighted to welcome our new employees, customers and shareholders” said he added. “This is the first day of an exciting and even stronger future for Amcor and all of our stakeholders.”