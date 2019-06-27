Amcor enters into agreement for the sale of three flexible packaging plants in the UK and Ireland

Amcor has announced it has entered into a binding agreement with Kohlberg & Company for the sale of three former Bemis plants located in the United Kingdom and Ireland for cash consideration of $394 million.

Collectively, these three plants generate annual sales of approximately $170 million from the sale of flexible packaging for certain healthcare products.

The sale remains subject to customary approvals including European Commission approval of Kohlberg & Company as the buyer, and is expected to close in the coming weeks.