Amcor launches “Choose Plastic” marketing campaign

Amcor has launched a “Choose Plastic” marketing campaign, which aims to educate consumers, customers and other stakeholders on the benefits of plastic packaging.

The multi-pronged initiative, which includes a new webpage, an informative brochure and other materials, is designed to tell the “PET story” clearing up common misperceptions regarding plastic packaging.

It will also demonstrate where PET stands versus other packaging types, including glass, cans and Tetra aseptic boxes and help customers educate their employees, legislators and consumers on the benefits of plastic packaging.

“Plastic packaging gives our customers a safe, responsible and recyclable way to deliver products to their consumers,” said Eric Roegner, President of Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP).

“PET is infinitely recyclable and it’s carbon footprint is less than glass and other packaging materials. But there is still room for improvement, which is why we are working together with our customers and industry partners to boost recycling rates, increase the proportion of recycled content in the plastics we use, and reduce the waste in landfills and nature. Our goal is to create an overall positive impact for all stakeholders.”

The company says, 90% of the PET that goes into recycling bins gets recycled, while only 49% of cans, 40% of glass and 16% of Tetra aseptic boxes get recycled.

Roegner also noted that 97% of Amcor Rigid Packaging’s bottles and jars are designed to be recyclable. The company has pledged to develop all of its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Furthermore Amcor is working with associations such as The Plastics Industry Association, NAPCOR, and The Recycling Partnership to promote plastics, increase recycling rates and drive greater use of post-consumer materials.