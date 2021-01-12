Amcor recognised by CDP for advancements in sustainability

Amcor has been awarded an A- grade for Climate Change in the CDP’s annual ratings, highlighting the Company’s decisive actions towards a more sustainable future.

The company believes Amcor’s score reflects the success of its EnviroAction program, which reduced all greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 36 per cent* since 2008.

David Clark, Vice President for Sustainability at Amcor said: “We’re proud that CDP has recognised Amcor’s enhanced sustainability efforts and results. We will continue to lower our greenhouse gas emissions, and to meaningfully reduce water consumption through our EnviroAction program. Amcor recognises that sustainability is our greatest opportunity, and we will continue to embed this philosophy into our business.”