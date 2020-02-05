Amcor unveils modern PET bottle concepts and collaboration with Garcon Wines at Unified Wine and Grape Symposium

Amcor is unveiling its newest concepts in PET bottles, as well as announcing a collaboration with wine start-up Garcon Wines at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in California.

Amcor and Garcon will be collaborating to produce flat wine bottles made with PCR PET in the US.

Beth Rettig, Vice President of Spirits, Wine, and Food for Amcor Rigid Packaging, said: “We know today’s wine consumers are looking for a unique experience. Amcor’s concepts are sleek, modern, and perfectly matched to today’s lifestyle requirements for convenience and sustainability.”

“PET bottles are unbreakable, beach and pool-friendly, and only limited by the imagination. There are also environmental benefits, as our bottles and lightweight, infinitely recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint than glass bottles or aluminium cans.”

Santiago Navarro, CEO and co-founder of Garcon Wines, said: “As we are facing a climate emergency and existential threat, we urgently need to be making step changes to products to slash their carbon footprint."

“Flattening the wine bottle saves space and making it from recycled PET saves weight and energy. We are highly motivated by the opportunity to collaborate with Amcor for our flat wine bottles in the world’s largest wine market.”

“As the leading plastic packaging company in the US wine industry, Amcor is the perfect partner for the stateside launch of our innovative win bottles.”