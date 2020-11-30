AMETEK Land enhances flare stack monitoring thermal imaging solution

AMETEK Land has enhanced its flare stack monitoring thermal imaging solution with the inclusion of its innovative, advanced image processing IMAGEPro software to deliver accurate and reliable monitoring of the flame and the pilot light at the flare stack.

The flare stack monitoring solution includes an infrared imager that produces high-resolution thermal images of the target, from any distance, allowing the camera to be positioned at a safe distance from the flame.

The solution’s IMAGEPro software monitors, captures, and displays data from multiple thermal imaging cameras simultaneously to provide real-time analysis, delivering state-of-the-art protection against unwanted emissions. Detailed visualisation of the thermal data and the ability to set alarms enables the system to warn if action needs to be taken.

“We’re delighted to bring to the market this latest innovation in flare stack monitoring,” said David Primhak, Director of Development and Product Management for AMETEK Land.

“IMAGEPro offers specific application functionality for exceptional process control. Combined with our highly accurate infrared thermal imaging systems, it ensures that plants can meet flare stack emissions requirements in a safe and efficient operation. It will have wide-reaching benefits for the industry, specifically for chemical, petrochemical, and steel industries, providing more relevant application-specific data to enhance safety and operational efficiency of the flare stack.”

In addition to producing a visual image, AMETEK Land’s imager also detects the infrared radiation emitted from the flame. This means the camera sees the flame, whether it is coloured or clear, no matter the weather.

With a wide detection range from 100 °C to 1000 °C (212 °F to 1832 °F), even if the gas composition changes and affects the temperature of the flame, the imager continues to supply an accurate measurement.

The range is also high enough to ensure that background heat is ignored, plus it operates in ambient temperatures from -20 °C to 60 °C (-4 °F to 140 °F), making it suitable for installation in almost any location.