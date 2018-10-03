New report suggests consolidation and M&A drive the European polymer distribution market

AMI Consulting has published an analysis of the European polymer distribution market, examining the most recent industry dynamics.

The report discusses the newest trends and factors influencing the industry such as a lively M&A activity, the inception of the EU Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy and the surge of digitalisation as a new competitive strategy.

The reports also highlights the development of 3D printing, and the new political and economic scenario the UK and the EU are facing because of Brexit.

Accounting for 13 per cent of the total demand, the volume of polymers distributed in Europe surpassed 4 million tonnes in 2017.

× Expand AMI Consulting

The industry recorded revenues of above €8.2 billion (approximately £7.3 billion) with polyethylene, polypropylene and polyamide being the largest contributors to an added value of nearly €950 million (approximately £845 million).

Despite the difficulties intrinsic to polymer distribution, including a demanding customer service and tight margins, the report suggests this is still a growing market and worth being part of.