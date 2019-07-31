AMI Consulting releases new palletisation films report

A new report from AMI Consulting has quantified and analysed the European palletisation films market and examined the most recent industry dynamics.

The 2019 edition of ‘AMI’s Palletisation films – The European Market’ report looks at the current and future demand for film, provides estimates of the production of pallet stretch wrap, shrink hoods, and stretch hoods, and demand for each film type in each geographical market with a forecast to 2023.

It also examines material usage, highlighting the advantages and disadvantages that each material may give the end-user and trends affecting changes in film formulation.

Moreover, the study provides a detailed analysis of the industry structure and the way in which producers are reorganising while highlighting their market position and business strategies.

The three pallet unitisation films covered in the study represent a major segment of PE packaging activity within Europe.

They jointly account for 20 per cent of total PE film production in Europe, with pallet stretch film being the most important by far as alone it accounts for 15 per cent of all PE films produced in the continent.

All three films provide significant value within the supply chain as they provide a high level of pallet stability and load protection during transit and storage in an extremely cost-effective way.