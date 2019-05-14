Amount of PVC recycled in 2018 up by 15.6 per cent

VinylPlus has announced it recycled 739,525 tonnes of PVC within its framework in 2018, an increase of 15.6 per cent from 2017.

The results were presented at the 2019 edition of the VInylPlus Conference in Prague, where the industry shared further progress towards increasing the sustainability performance of PVC.

Despite regulatory constraints, VinylPlus General Manager Brigitte Dero announced that the PVC industry recycled an all-time high of nearly 740,000 tonnes, 92.4 per cent of the VinylPlus 2020 target.

Cumulatively, almost five million tonnes of PVC has been recycled since 2000.

Dero said: “VinylPlus continues to be a frontrunner for the circular economy. Through our Voluntary Commitment, we are making continuous progress towards our sustainability goals amid the development of EU policies impacting the plastics sector.”

Stefan Sommer, VinylPlus Chairman, said: “The reason behind VinylPlus’ success is the commitment of the entire value chain, involving the cooperation of resin manufacturers, additive producers, and PVC converters.”

“To achieve further success, we will need to intensify cooperation with our partners and may need to identify new ones.”