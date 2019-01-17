Ampacet doubles colour production capacity with new expansion

Masterbatch and additive materials provider Ampacet has announced the start-up of two new colour production lines and the expansion of its research and development and colour labs in Dudelange, Luxembourg.

The two new colour production lines, scheduled for start-up in the second quarter of 2019, are part of Ampacet’s long-term expansion plan, with both lines being engineered with a focus on safety and ergonomics, as well as energy and water systems that have been designed to produce minimal environmental impact.

One of the two lines will be dedicated to the production of engineering polymers to better respond to market trends and customer needs, and both lines will further reduce lead times and increase flexibility for delivery of polyolefin-based colour masterbatches.

Marcello Bergamo, Managing Director for Ampacet Europe, said: “Our focus is to provide high quality services and innovative solutions to our customers while reducing our impact on the environment. We are committed to sustainability innovations that will provide solutions to our customers and will also help to improve our world.”

Ampacet has also completed expansion of its European Research and Development centre in Dudelange, adding a new injection moulding machine and blow moulding machine that will speed colour matching services.