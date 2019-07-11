Ampacet introduces Blue Edge 226

Ampacet has introduced Blue Edge 226, a masterbatch that has been specially formulated to enhance the appearance and performance of post-consumer resins.

Developed for use in rPE, Ampacet Blue Edge 226 improves the aesthetics of packaging made of post-consumer recycled plastics.

It increases film brightness by imparting a lighter bluish tone, for a clearer, fresher look with increased consumer appeal.

As an added benefit, Ampacet’s Blue Edge 226 reduces the risk of additional gel formation during processing of rPE and minimises visible defects.

Ampacet Blue Edge 226 enables use of commercially available rPE without a detrimental impact on the aesthetics of end-use applications, demonstrating a positive impact on sustainability and a resulting boost to the circular economy.