Ampacet introduces Modern Mattes masterbatches for PET for a high-impact, luxurious finish

Ampacet has launched its new Modern Mattes masterbatches, which can provide a matte finish in one step, without the need for spraying, dipping, or bead blasting.

The masterbatches produce a consistent, high-quality matte finish or PET and rPET blow and injection moulded applications and sheet products without the need for retooling.

Designed for use in mono, multilayer, and extrusion, and standard as well as heavy-wall applications, Modern Mattes also eliminates scrap and waste resulting from traditional secondary processes such as spraying, dipping, and bead blasting.

Ampacet is offering a range of three finish and texture options, Clara, which has a subtle delustering effect with a smooth finish, Textura, which combines a matte finish with a textured surface, and Prima, which is similar to Textura and also provide increased tactility and enhanced scuff resistance at high LDRs.