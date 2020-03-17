Ampacet receives industry-first COTREP certification for PP and HDPE NIR-sortable REC-NIR-BLACK

Ampacet has obtained COTREP certification for its NIR-sortable black masterbatches REC-NIR-BLACK 1900302-EA and 4900147-E designed for polyolefin rigid applications.

Pellenc ST has performed successful dynamic NIR sorting tests on black HDPE and PP bottles following COTREP protocols, making Ampacet the first company to obtain COTREP certification for black masterbatches using these types of resins.

Phillippe Hugelé, Strategic Business Manager for Moulding at Ampacet, said: “Using these Ampacet REC-NIR-BLACK masterbatches allows companies to place items in black packaging on the French market without incurring the malus tax applied on top of the Ecotax, as set by CITEO.”

“The European Plastic Strategy and Circular Economy Action Plan sets the goal of recyclability of plastic packaging by 2030, with a minimum of 50 per cent of plastic packaging recycled by 2025.”

“Ampacet REC-NIR-BLACK masterbatches provide a significant contribution to the recyclability of black plastic products.”