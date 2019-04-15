Ampacet wins 2019 Plastics Recycling Award

Ampacet’s carbon black-free masterbatch range REC-NIR-BLACK has been named a Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 winner in the category of Product Technology Innovation of the Year Award.

The award winners were announced during the Plastics Recycling Show in Amsterdam on the 11th April.

Phillipe Hugele, Ampacet Strategic Business Manager for Europe, said: “We are honoured to receive the Plastics Recycling Award.”

“These carbon black-free solutions are part of our sustainable development programme and can help to significantly reduce the carbon footprint by giving black plastic packaging a second life.”