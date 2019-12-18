AMRC Cymru opens for business in North Wales

The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research (AMRC) Cymru, a £20 million state-of-the-art R&D facility in North Wales, has opened.

AMRC Cymru is a purpose-built facility near to the Airbus wing-manufacturing plant in Broughton, and was officially opened by First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, and North Wales Minister Ken Skates.

The facility will focus on advanced manufacturing sectors including aerospace, automotive, nuclear, and food.

The region has a strong manufacturing base and AMRC Cymru will attempt to build on this by driving world-class research and expertise across the supply chain, with it expected to increase GVA to the Welsh economy by as much as £4 billion over the next 20 years.

The facility will operate a 2,000 square metre open access research area, and in addition, Airbus will be the first major tenant and will have a platform to develop its next generation wing technologies aligned to its ‘Wing of Tomorrow’ programme, which is part of a global Airbus investment in research and innovation.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “This is truly a historic for North Wakes. This is a world-class facility, which, with its partners, will be a key driver in bringing the latest research, technology, and skills to Deeside and the wider region.”

“The Deeside Enterprise Zone has a strong manufacturing base and this development will further strengthen its position for the future, sparking innovation and productivity. It will ensure the area is at the forefront of cutting-edge skills in manufacturing.”

“AMRC Cymru will be of benefit of generations to come in North Wales and is part of our aim to have a more prosperous and equal Wales.”