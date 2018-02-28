Amsterdam organics store opens plastic-free pop-up in Oud-West

Dutch healthfood retailer ‘EkoPlaza’ has teamed up with the campaign group Plastic Free Planet to open a ‘plastic-free’ shop in the Oud-West district of Amsterdam.

The pop-up store has reclaimed fixtures and cardboard labels. All its 700 products are packed in biodegradable films and containers.

We know that our customers are sick to death of products laden in layer after layer of thick plastic packaging,’ Ekoplaza chief executive, Erik Does, told the Guardian.

‘Plastic-free aisles are a really innovative way of testing the compostable biomaterials that offer a more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic packaging.’