AMUT Group and Bianna Recycling sign new partnership agreement

A cooperation agreement has been signed between Jordi Sala i Lladó, CEO of Bianna Recycling and Mauro Drappo, CEO of AMUT Group.

The long-term business partnership has been established to blend values and performances of both companies.

× Expand AMUT Group Mr Lladó and Mr Drappo

Bianna Recycling aims to expand its influence on the Italian market and AMUT will become its exclusive representative in Italy.

Mauro Drappo, said: “Our joint decision to create this synergy is aimed at combining advanced waste treatment technologies to broaden the range of our offer and to better face the huge variety of recyclable materials. The agreement includes carrying out strategic projects implementing Bianna Recycling well known patented systems.”