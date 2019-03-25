AMUT Group reinforces Indorama venture commitment to the 100 per cent food grade PET business

AMUT is to open a new Indorama recycling facility in Mexico, which is expected to become operational in the autumn of 2019.

The facility will be at the Ecomex JV site, in close proximity to AMUT’s resin production site.

AMUT will also upgrade an existing unit at the Ecomex plant, making the factory capable of producing over 13,000 pounds per hour of highest quality PET flakes from post-consumer PET bottles coming from landfill.

The new washing plant has been purposely developed by AMUT experts to cope with the necessity of processing dirty post-consumer landfill collected bottles, which require a wet-cold-cleaning technology incorporated in the de-labeller unit.

Yash Awasthi, Vice President of Indorama Ventures North American Operations, said: “We have been working with AMUT for a number of years to develop an excellent technological and economical solution to meet our high standard for rPET flakes. AMUT is a proven machinery and technology manufacturer that has demonstrated how best to meet our goals and objectives.”

“The new plant will process more than 100 million pounds of plastic bottles annually into clean PET flakes to produce our FuTuRe-PET. The processed bottles are extremely dirty being post-consumer landfill collected. These are the dirtiest bottles seen in the market and AMUT technology is able to obtain the premier value clean PET flakes from them.”

“The cleaned PET flakes will be used to produce new resins for a variety of sustainable products which our clients now demand for their PET packaging products. Our goal is to close the loop on recycling and increase the sustainability of the PET containers.”