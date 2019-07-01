AMUT GROUP supplies extrusion lines for edgebanding application

AMUT GROUP has supplied high-level technology extrusion lines for edgebanding application.

ABS edgebanding production with AMUT double venting extruder excludes any pre- dehumidification treatment normally applied in the case of hygroscopic materials, like ABS.

The company believes due to a special double venting screw design it is possible to reach a good quality product with no extra costs and low energy consumption.

The extruder has a 52L/D ratio and can process the latest PP edgebanding.

In the case of “Super Glossy Surface Product”, where a special central calendar roll is required, the embossing roll can be changed in less than 30 minutes.

A new generation of software control systems is now available on AMUT lines.

The operator sets the recipe data and the AMUT software processes in automatic mode ‘till the line reaches the desired output and working conditions.

The speed is automatically controlled according to the width and thickness of the foil being produced, reducing operator intervention.

Mr Fernando Morandi, Sales Manager of AMUT GROUP, said: “Last year we acquired four new customers in Europe, one important player in China purchased two lines and two other customers confirmed a second line order.”

“To achieve these good results and to keep our leadership we are committed to update our technology constantly.”