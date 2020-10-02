Andel Plastics celebrates 45th Anniversary this year

Andel Plastics is celebrating its 45th Anniversary this year.

The family-run business started tool making from a domestic garage in Solihull in the mid-’70s and over the years has expanded to offer a full range of services from component design to production tooling and moulding from their facility in Tyseley, Birmingham.

In the beginning, Andel Plastics was a dream for current owner Helena Flowers’ father, Barrie Flowers, who began the business from their family home garage working on a sole Bridgeport.

Flowers decided to start the company back in the ’70s after being Tooling Manager at established manufacturer Barkley Plastics, who actually supported him in setting up the business.

In 1987 Andel Plastics moved to a facility on the Klaxon Industrial Estate in Tyseley, Birmingham where they won the business from the famous Klaxon Horns on the same industrial estate.

By 2010 they had outgrown this factory and moved to larger premises on the main Kings road. In 2014 Helena took over the business in a management buy out.

Now in 2020 Andel Plastics continues to build proactive relationships with its customers for the benefit of the partnership. They offer a full service from component concept feasibility advice, mould flow analysis, prototype tooling, through to full production tooling.

This transfers to their injection moulding facility for component manufacture and offers a full range of assembly services, post-machining and ultrasonic welding.

Developing customer demands over the years have led to requirements for more component design at concept point. Helena explained how challenging and exciting this stage is for them to be able to engineer out any issues at the early stage, ensuring the best quality product possible.

Andel has invested in the ability to make prototype aluminium tooling and provide 3D prints to support this new collaborative approach.

After working in the business for 23 years and as Managing Director for the past 6 years, Helena’s aim is to keep the company going for the next 45 years and pass it to the next generation.

She explained:“I love my job and the fact I learn something new every day. This is vital to keep innovating in terms of reducing waste, producing quality products and keeping manufacturing in the UK.” “Though 2020 has been tough, we have taken the time to look at our processes and invest in machinery and training to help us innovate and secure the future”