Anellotech converts crisp bags into key chemical required for plastic bottles

Sustainable technology company Anellotech has announced a laboratory demonstration of its Plas-TCat technology, which transform mixed plastic waste directly into chemicals, has successfully converted a Lay’s crisp bag into paraxylene, the primary chemical used to make virgin PET for drinks bottles.

By converting multilayer food packaging like crisp bags and other non-PET waste plastics into chemicals including paraxylene, Anellotech is able to help brand owners meet their recycled PET content targets.

Plas-TCat has the potential to convert a wide mix of plastics and natural materials, including composite films and multicomponent single-use packaging, directly into commodity chemicals.

David Sudolsky, President and CEO of Anellotech, said: “This is a world first, a significant step forward for our Plas-TCat technology, solving two major problems at once- expanded rPET supply, and efficient, large-scale recycling of single-use packaging, including PE, PP, and multilayer films.”

“In addition, we are producing the same chemicals used today to make most major plastics. Our unique approach features an economical zeolite catalyst and heat in one fluid bed reactor to make commodity chemicals directly from plastic waste.”

“Contrast this with companies making pyrolysis oils form plastics which must be upgraded at a chemical plant. By leveraging our lab and TCat-8 pilot systems, we are on track for an accelerated Plas-TCat programme.”